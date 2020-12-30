Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Grocery Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.65 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. BidaskClub raised Grocery Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of GO stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.57. 656,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,590. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of -0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

