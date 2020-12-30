Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.

HBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Shares of HBIO stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.31 million, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.69. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 630,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.