Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will announce $1.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.30 million and the lowest is $230,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 million to $4.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.70 million, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $50.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Roth Capital lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.96. 137,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,886,828. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $213,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $187,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 844,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,585,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,323,000 after buying an additional 3,991,177 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $74,113,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,383,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,816,000 after purchasing an additional 932,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,247,000 after purchasing an additional 529,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

