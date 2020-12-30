Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will report $6.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.50 billion. Jabil posted sales of $6.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $27.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.45 billion to $27.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $28.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.79 billion to $28.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

NYSE JBL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.29. 401,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,679. Jabil has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 124.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 8,428 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $337,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,778,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,991,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,176 shares of company stock worth $4,447,827. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $946,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

