Zacks: Analysts Anticipate USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.70 Million

Equities analysts expect USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) to report $159.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.00 million and the lowest is $159.40 million. USA Compression Partners posted sales of $178.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year sales of $669.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $668.72 million to $669.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $653.67 million, with estimates ranging from $646.24 million to $661.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover USA Compression Partners.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $161.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.88 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Compression Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $30,550.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 160,983 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 50.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 37,220 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2,346.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 22.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USAC stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Compression Partners (USAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.