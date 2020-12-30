Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) will report sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.23 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year sales of $11.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.66 billion to $13.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,505. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.42. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

