Zacks: Analysts Expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to announce earnings per share of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $0.94. AGCO posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

AGCO stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,135. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In related news, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $10,518,155.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,617 shares in the company, valued at $32,822,290.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $613,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,877.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $1,252,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth about $1,854,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,493 shares during the period. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

