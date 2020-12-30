Zacks: Analysts Expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Post $2.43 EPS

Brokerages expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to post earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $3.46. Capital One Financial reported earnings per share of $2.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $14.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.68.

Shares of COF opened at $96.18 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $2,434,119.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,293,041.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,651 shares of company stock worth $29,864,682. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

