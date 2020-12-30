Zacks: Analysts Expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to report $25.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.03 million and the highest is $27.07 million. HEXO reported sales of $12.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year sales of $105.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.79 million to $111.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $137.43 million, with estimates ranging from $120.38 million to $155.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HEXO shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $0.60 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

HEXO traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,789,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,434. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30. HEXO has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $470.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.46.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

