Zacks: Analysts Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $566,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $226,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDT Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $2,437,146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,421 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% in the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 3,345,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,236,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $39,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KDP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.82. 2,320,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,156. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

