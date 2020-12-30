Zacks: Analysts Expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $94.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magic Software Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,385,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 332.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40,663 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 87,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGIC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.13. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,888. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $16.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $789.39 million, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

