Zacks: Analysts Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to Post $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to post $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.31.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $356.20 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $375.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.53 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $3,006,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 923,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,519,381.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.30, for a total transaction of $1,065,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,947 shares in the company, valued at $95,838,372.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,634 shares of company stock worth $34,908,893. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $434,521,000 after buying an additional 343,350 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,999,000 after buying an additional 216,560 shares during the period. Isomer Partners LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 190,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,502,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,556,000 after buying an additional 153,185 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,452,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.