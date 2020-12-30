Zacks: Analysts Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.40. Redwood Trust reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of ($5.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.02) to ($5.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Redwood Trust.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

RWT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $978.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 11.32. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $18.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth $1,228,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth $85,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.