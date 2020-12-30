Zacks: Analysts Expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $527.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to announce sales of $527.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $524.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $530.00 million. Rollins reported sales of $505.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $583.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%.

ROL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rollins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95. Rollins has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

