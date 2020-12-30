Zacks: Analysts Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to announce $42.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.90 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $33.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $165.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.90 million to $167.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $220.88 million, with estimates ranging from $213.36 million to $243.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NOVA traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.46. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

