Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to Announce -$0.89 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) will announce ($0.89) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. Arcutis Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($6.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($3.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.86) to ($3.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.11).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of ARQT stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.30. 118,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -3.19. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $60,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,210 shares in the company, valued at $4,955,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after acquiring an additional 489,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after buying an additional 78,854 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 42,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,236 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

