Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Formula One Group posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Formula One Group.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.12 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Formula One Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 22.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $43.22 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.58.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

