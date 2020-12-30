Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to Announce -$3.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($3.09). Hawaiian posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 433.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($11.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.82) to ($11.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HA shares. Cowen upped their price target on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Hawaiian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

HA stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $828.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HA. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 185.5% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,267,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,204 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 116.7% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 930,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 500,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hawaiian by 124.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 344,257 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in Hawaiian by 235.9% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 264,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 185,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Hawaiian by 8.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,485,000 after purchasing an additional 159,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

