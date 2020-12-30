Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) to announce sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Navistar International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. Navistar International posted sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full year sales of $9.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on NAV. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Navistar International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 515.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NAV remained flat at $$44.07 on Friday. 15,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,460. Navistar International has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -488.95 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.73.

Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

