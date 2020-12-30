Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $490.46 Million

Brokerages expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to announce sales of $490.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $485.92 million. People’s United Financial reported sales of $506.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 57.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,031.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 30.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

PBCT opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

