Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will post sales of $129.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.87 million and the lowest is $127.93 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $134.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $531.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $529.28 million to $534.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $528.17 million, with estimates ranging from $520.31 million to $536.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.40). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. The firm had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,121,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,684,000 after purchasing an additional 534,233 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,381,000 after buying an additional 1,183,312 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,282,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,977,000 after buying an additional 1,219,986 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 142,091 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 20,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,377. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

