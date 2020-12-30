Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rush Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $396,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RUSHA traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $41.27. 1,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,319. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

