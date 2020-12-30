Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 357.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.55. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.03% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%. The firm had revenue of $85.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.47 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

ASPS stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $207.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 66.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 39,866 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

