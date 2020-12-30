Zacks: Brokerages Expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.93. Artisan Partners Asset Management posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of APAM opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $50.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 124.34%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,561,000 after acquiring an additional 198,666 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 50.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,806,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,453,000 after acquiring an additional 605,118 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 53.5% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,391,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,273,000 after acquiring an additional 485,294 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 952,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 95,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 948,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

