Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Analysts expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to report $2.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.46 billion. Autoliv reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $7.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Autoliv from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,916,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,746 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,685,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,728,000 after acquiring an additional 877,575 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,534,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after acquiring an additional 138,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,202,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after acquiring an additional 125,262 shares during the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALV traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.43. 6,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,709. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

