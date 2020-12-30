Zacks: Brokerages Expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Callon Petroleum reported earnings per share of $2.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Callon Petroleum.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $290.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.70 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPE. ValuEngine lowered Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of CPE opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.34. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $49.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 274.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 186,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 136,927 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 11.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 153,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 69,801 shares during the last quarter.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.