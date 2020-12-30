Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to post $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.79. Exelon posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

EXC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,505,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

