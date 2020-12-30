Zacks: Brokerages Expect GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.24. GasLog reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $156.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.74 million.

Several brokerages have commented on GLOG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DNB Markets raised shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GasLog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GasLog by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 143,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GasLog by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 70,183 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in GasLog by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in GasLog by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLOG traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,228. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. GasLog has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $358.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

