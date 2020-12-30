Zacks: Brokerages Expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to post $104.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Luminex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.90 million and the highest is $106.50 million. Luminex reported sales of $90.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year sales of $410.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.90 million to $412.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $474.28 million, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $479.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $106.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMNX. TheStreet cut shares of Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Luminex stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $23.13. 223,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,287. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Luminex has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -190.48%.

In other Luminex news, Director Stephen L. Eck acquired 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luminex by 2,893.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 810,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 783,265 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminex by 45.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,720,000 after purchasing an additional 500,174 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Luminex by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,282,000 after acquiring an additional 436,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Luminex by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,712,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,444,000 after acquiring an additional 410,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Luminex by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,060,000 after acquiring an additional 360,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

