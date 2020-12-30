Zacks: Brokerages Expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.73 Million

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to post $104.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Luminex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.90 million and the highest is $106.50 million. Luminex reported sales of $90.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year sales of $410.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.90 million to $412.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $474.28 million, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $479.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $106.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMNX. TheStreet cut shares of Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Luminex stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $23.13. 223,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,287. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Luminex has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -190.48%.

In other Luminex news, Director Stephen L. Eck acquired 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luminex by 2,893.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 810,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 783,265 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminex by 45.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,720,000 after purchasing an additional 500,174 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Luminex by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,282,000 after acquiring an additional 436,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Luminex by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,712,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,444,000 after acquiring an additional 410,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Luminex by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,060,000 after acquiring an additional 360,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminex (LMNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit