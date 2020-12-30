Zacks: Brokerages Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.38). Scorpio Tankers posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 334.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.25 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS.

STNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 76.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at $715,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNG remained flat at $$11.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,430. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $672.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

