Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

CABGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an in-line rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlsberg A/S has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $32.64.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

