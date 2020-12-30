Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BUSE. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Busey from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Busey from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Busey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Busey from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.67.

First Busey stock opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $102.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Busey will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 638,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 250,318 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,122,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,831,000 after acquiring an additional 173,242 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 61,717 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares during the period. 38.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

