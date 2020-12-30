Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Sell

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PTCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

Shares of PTCT opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.75. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.08.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The business had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 31,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $1,907,385.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,407.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 124,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $6,232,472.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,088.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 618,272 shares of company stock worth $35,812,757. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 19.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

