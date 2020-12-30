Zacks Investment Research Lowers A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Company’s products include gold, silver, platinum and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers and grain. Its services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging and a variety of customized financial programs. The Company’s clients include coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, investment advisors, merchants, commodity brokerage houses and central banks. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

AMRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of -0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 55.63%. On average, analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,747 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $140,653.61. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2,007.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

