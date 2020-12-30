Zacks Investment Research Lowers Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) to Hold

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IBA. TheStreet lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Industrias Bachoco stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $44.30. 3,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,288. Industrias Bachoco has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.49.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $827.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 90.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 2.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

