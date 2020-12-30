Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Buy

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EXPO. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Shares of EXPO stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.30. The stock had a trading volume of 102,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,206. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.24. Exponent has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $91.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exponent news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $10,177,206.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,648,534.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,340.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,746 shares of company stock worth $15,233,621. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Exponent by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

