Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Tops $0.0250 on Exchanges

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 59.5% higher against the dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $564,794.98 and approximately $239.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00314055 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000765 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00231081 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001571 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.