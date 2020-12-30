ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Trading 57.1% Lower Over Last Week

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $284,929.05 and $17,983.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 57.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00040447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00292044 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00026188 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZUC is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

