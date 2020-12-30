Zimtu Capital Corp. (ZC.V) (CVE:ZC) Trading Up 22.2%

Zimtu Capital Corp. (ZC.V) (CVE:ZC) shares were up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 21,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 25,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a current ratio of 11.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

