ZTCoin Price Tops $0.0490 on Exchanges (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One ZTCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. ZTCoin has a total market cap of $13.68 million and $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00039234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00288331 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00025931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $568.86 or 0.01979872 BTC.

ZTCoin Token Profile

ZTCoin (ZT) is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

