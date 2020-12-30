Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZURVY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of ZURVY opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

