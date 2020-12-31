$0.02 EPS Expected for Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forterra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.12). Forterra reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Forterra will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Forterra.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Forterra in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forterra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.09.

In other Forterra news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $2,566,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Forterra by 69.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Forterra by 219.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forterra stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.44. 7,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,410. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. Forterra has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

