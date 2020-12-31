-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is $0.03. NN reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NN.

Get NN alerts:

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. NN had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NNBR. CJS Securities raised shares of NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 170,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,040. The company has a market capitalization of $280.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NN has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NN during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NN by 75.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 77,915 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in NN during the second quarter worth about $2,950,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NN during the second quarter worth about $1,972,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NN (NNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.