-$0.06 EPS Expected for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings. Cassava Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

A number of analysts have commented on SAVA shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,795. The company has a market cap of $172.40 million, a P/E ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.60. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth $695,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at $932,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit