-$0.06 EPS Expected for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings. Cassava Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

A number of analysts have commented on SAVA shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,795. The company has a market cap of $172.40 million, a P/E ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.60. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth $695,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at $932,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

