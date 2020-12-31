$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.10. StarTek reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $162.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded StarTek from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of SRT remained flat at $$7.54 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,953. StarTek has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $303.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director Mukesh Sharda acquired 206,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $1,451,834.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in StarTek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in StarTek by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StarTek in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in StarTek by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 37,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in StarTek by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 29,549 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

