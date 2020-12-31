-$0.21 EPS Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the highest is $0.79. The Walt Disney reported earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 113.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $4.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $7.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,903 shares of company stock worth $20,390,500. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,452,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $181.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

