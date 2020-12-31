$0.30 EPS Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. Annaly Capital Management posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,729.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $8.45. 1,021,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,916,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit