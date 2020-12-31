$0.30 EPS Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. Annaly Capital Management posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,729.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $8.45. 1,021,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,916,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

