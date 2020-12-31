$0.37 EPS Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. Valvoline posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.55 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of VVV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 29,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,527. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $181,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $102,513.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,133.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,644 shares of company stock valued at $558,166 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,425 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Valvoline by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,189,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,839,000 after acquiring an additional 46,331 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,521,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,833,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,946,000 after buying an additional 828,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

