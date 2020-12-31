$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Hudson Pacific Properties reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPP shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $180,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,933.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 528.1% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 194,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 163,492 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,945,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,602,000 after buying an additional 715,814 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 49.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 15,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2,297.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $23.87 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.50, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

