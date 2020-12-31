$0.53 EPS Expected for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.56. Manulife Financial posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, September 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE:MFC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.82. 1,613,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,138. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,706,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,891 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,837,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,364 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 804.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,007,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,538 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,704,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 44,304,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

